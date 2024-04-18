No vetoes for water projects in Butte Falls, Gold Hill, Shady Cove

OREGON – Governor Tina Kotek will not veto important line item funding projects in Shady Cove, Gold Hill, and Butte Falls.

Last week NBC5 reported the Governor was considering several line item vetoes for budget allocations from the 2024 legislative session and the Rogue Valley was prominently featured on that list.

The potential vetoes included Butte Fall’s wastewater treatment plant and lift station upgrades as well as Shady Cove’s development of the city’s drinking water system. Another of Kotek’s possible vetoes was Gold Hill’s replacement of a water distribution main line and upgrades to water treatment facilities.

The Governor asked the cities last week to show how the projects support housing growth. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners wrote a letter backing the cities.

The Governor’s office announced Wednesday that Kotek will not veto any of the projects.

