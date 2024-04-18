SOU Head Softball Coach awarded NAIA Coach of the Year

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Head Softball Coach is receiving recognition on the national stage this week.

The university announced that Coach Jessica Pistole is the National NAIA Coach of Character for the Year. This is Pistole’s third time being voted Coach of the Year, following SOU’s most recent title run last spring.

According to SOU, the Raiders have maintained their NAIA Scholar Team status every year since Pistole arrived back in 2015.

They have also contributed over 250 hours of community service hours each year.

The university is giving a big congratulations to Coach Pistole for her “outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence.”

