New data shows coronavirus anxiety widespread for Oregonians

MEDFORD, Ore. — A survey conducted by Portland-based ‘DHM Research’ at the end of March surveyed 507 Oregonians.
The data shows 28 percent of Oregonians have mild anxiety, 19 percent have moderate, and 12 have severe anxiety.
Clinical Director John Horvick, who ran the survey with his team, says it was surprising to see young people are struggling with coronavirus fears even more so than older generations.
Also, he says 63 percent of Oregonians say they are somewhat or very worried about their personal financial situation. That’s up 50 percent since the research firm asked Oregonians that question a few months ago.
“It creates a lot of anxiety to have to ‘shelter in place’ or fears of people’s personal health or their loved ones. And those things don’t just stop with their bodies… it affects their minds as well,” said Horvick.
Horvick says when they asked people questions about needing help in the coming days whether it’s to pay for food, utility bills, or housing, he says about 4 out of 10 Oregonians say ‘yes’ and 6 out of 10 who are under 30 say they will need help.
