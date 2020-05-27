New details appear to connect suspect to Cave Junction shooting

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– New details are emerging as police continue to investigate the case of the volunteer firefighter that was killed on May 21 in Cave Junction.
Last Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Deymon Edwards for the murder of 43-year-old Devin Tandy. Edwards was arrested in Del Norte County on the coast of California driving Tandy’s car.
In a probable cause affidavit, new information shows Tandy and Edwards actually knew each other. Oregon State Police say the two worked together on and off for about a year and the affidavit expands further that Tandy’s girlfriend told police Edwards worked for Tandy as a trimmer on a marijuana farm. She said Edwards even lived in the trailer next door to them in Cave Junction.
During the interview with police, Tandy’s girlfriend also said she was warned that Edwards was demanding money from Tandy back in March. However, Edwards denied that accusation to police and said he didn’t know who Tandy was.
Edwards was found in Del Norte County with a gunshot wound near his chest that pierced through his clothing. When officers asked how he was injured he said it was a shooting accident that happened the night before with a friend. However, Edwards also had Tandy’s dog in the car with him, which police identified from a picture given by Tandy’s mother. Along with the car being identified as stolen, police found two guns in the car appearing to match shell casings found at the crime scene.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said last week that Tandy died while responding to a fire Thursday morning. Police say the shooting occurred a little before 7 a.m. When officers arrived on site, bullet holes from two separate weapons, a rifle and a handgun, were found across the house and shell casings were recovered on the back porch. Tandy was found dead inside his home.
On Facebook, IVFD posted that due to the circumstances they’re asking people to stop all donations to the ‘Fallen Firefighter Fund’. We reached out to the chief for clarification about why but we did not receive a call back.
Edwards is expected to be extradited to Josephine County to face murder charges. On Tuesday, Devin Tandy would have celebrated his 44th birthday.
