New evacuation order for rapid spreading ‘Den Fire’ in Klamath Nat’l Forest

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Klamath National Forest said a new incident called the ‘Den Fire’ has started not far from the Head Fire.

The forest service says this fire is exhibiting RAPID RATES OF SPREAD in all directions and is 100+ acres. This fire is threatening the community of Horse Creek.

A new evacuation order has been issued for the following zone:

-Zone SIS- 1010: (North of Highway 96)

New evacuation warnings has been issued for the following zone:

Zone SIS-1013: South of Beaver Creek Road

Zone SIS-1016: West of Hilt-Hungry Road

For the latest on evacuations in Siskiyou County, go to protect.genasys.com.

