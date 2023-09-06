New incident management team takes control of Smith River Complex North

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Command of the Smith River Complex North switched over Wednesday morning.

As of the morning update, the fire is 85,501 acres with 19% containment.

The new team, called the Alaska Incident Management Team will continue to build on strategies from the earlier team.

Incident management says fire weather is expected to remain calm throughout the day, with warm temperatures and light winds.

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 199 is now open to all traffic but continues to have one-way traffic controls in some parts. An eight mile segment between Sandy Beach and Knopki Creek has one-way, piloted traffic control. Drivers can expect delays up to 40 minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking to avoid any unnecessary travel. Local roads will be very active with firefighting crews, most notably between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

