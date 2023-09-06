Oregon State Hospital escapee: Timeline of escape and manhunt

PORTLAND, Oregon — Over the past week, an “extremely dangerous” man escaped police custody , stole a van and was on the loose for a couple of days. Friday morning, he was apprehended when he was found in a Portland pond, stuck in mud.

An Oregon State Hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday night, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Pray had a fight with another patient and needed to be taken to a local hospital.

Pray is facing attempted murder, robbery and assault charges from back in May. In another case, he is accused of robbing and shooting out windows of a North Portland auto parts store in April.

As he was returning to the Oregon State Hospital, Pray stole a white Dodge Caravan minivan and then took off southbound on Interstate 5, Oregon State Police said. Police followed but ended the pursuit on I-5 due to safety concerns.

When he was being transported back to the hospital, Pray had shackles on his legs, a belly chain, handcuffs and more restraints. When he was apprehended, he didn’t have any of the restraints. It’s not clear how he was able to take control of the van, or break free from his restraints. Police did tell KGW that restraints can be taken off with the proper tools.

The timeline that follows was constructed using information gathered by KGW reporters as well as information provided by Oregon State Police and the state hospital.

Sequence of events

8:15 a.m. Wednesday – Pray arrives at the Oregon State Hospital. During the day, he’s involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria and gets transported to a local hospital in Salem for treatment.

10:45 p.m. Wednesday – As Pray is returning to OSH, he gains control of the Dodge minivan and makes his escape. How he got control of the van, and what exactly happened to the driver, remains unclear. OSP would only say that the person is “okay physically.”

11:05 p.m. Wednesday – The first trooper arrives on scene at the state hospital, and indicates the suspect was wanted for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape.