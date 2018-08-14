New Mexico compound suspects to be released

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (NBC News) – Four of five adult suspects who are accused of abusing eleven children have been released on a signature bond by a New Mexico Judge.
Police arrested two men and three women last week when they found the kids in hazardous conditions where they say the children were being trained to commit acts of terror.
The release comes after a judge determined the state failed to prove the suspects were a threat.
Siraj Wahhaj would have to remain in jail because of a warrant out of Georgia, where he’s accused of abducting his son.
Various weapons and ammo were found during the raid on August 3, and several more firearms were discovered in subsequent searches. The children were allegedly taught how to load and fire assault rifles.
