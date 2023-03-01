New paper changing to ‘Rogue Valley Times’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The area’s newest newspaper, the “Rogue Valley Tribune,” is changing its brand new name.
It says the owner of the now-defunct “Mail tribune” has threatened it with legal action.
As a result, it plans to change its name to the “Rogue Valley Times.”
Steven Zaslow, the CEO and publisher of the Mail Tribune, announced in mid-January that the organization was ceasing operations.
At the time, Zaslow said on his website that refunds due for unused portions of paid subscriptions will be issued within 60 days.
EO Media Group, which owns over a dozen small newspapers across Oregon like the Bend Bulletin, launched the Rogue Valley Times soon after.
It said in a statement that it changed the name rather than pay lawyers and spend valuable time and resources defending itself against what it calls a frivolous lawsuit.
The paper released the following statement:
As of Wednesday, March 1, the Rogue Valley Tribune will change its name to the Rogue Valley Times. The move was spurred by threats of legal action by the owner of the Medford Mail Tribune, who closed the newspaper Jan. 13.
In spite of ceasing publication and laying off all of the paper’s employees, the former paper’s owner claims he has trademarked and controls the rights to the name Tribune.
Rather than pay lawyers and spend valuable time and resources defending what we believe to be a frivolous lawsuit, EO Media Group will change the name and get on with the business of providing the Rogue Valley with local news.
Thanks for your support Southern Oregon. And long live the Rogue Valley Times.