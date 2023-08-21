New red light/speed cameras active in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – New red light and speed cameras are now active at one of Medford’s most busy intersections.

The Medford Police Department said the cameras at the intersection of Crater Lake Highway and Delta Waters Road will take photos of drivers who run red lights or exceed the posted speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more starting Monday, August 21.

Even though the cameras will be active, there will be a 30-day warning period before violators will start being ticketed. Actual citations will be issued beginning Wednesday, September 20.

For more information, visit the City of Medford’s website HERE.

