New Rogue Retreat permanent campground to open in October

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Retreat said it will be ready to open its new permanent campground in West Medford this October.

The new campsite will be able to hold over 200 people.

Rogue Retreat said it still needs to install plumbing and electricity at the new campsite on West McAndrews.

The organization has been working on setting up a permanent campground for the last four years.

The project is funded by Governor Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency.

It’ll be on West McAndrews, across the street from the Santo Community Center.

The current campground on Biddle Road, operated by Rogue Retreat, is on land that is being leased by the City of Medford.

Rogue Retreat’s Joe Powell said, “we want to be able to have things like laundry facilities and showers and better restroom facilities. On the campground now, it’s all outhouses and that kind of thing.”

Powell said they will start installing the plumbing and other utilities next month.

He said there will be around 75 tiny houses on the campground and it also has space for 150 tents.

Powell said Rogue Retreat plans to have an open house for the campground before it opens.

He said they don’t have an exact opening date yet.

