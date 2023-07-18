Courtesy: ODF Southwest

JCFD 5, ODF Southwest put out grass fire near Phoenix

Posted by Shellye Leggett July 17, 2023
Jackson County Fire District 5 and ODF Southwest fire crews tackled a fire near Phoenix, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 1 p.m of a slow moving grass fire, at the 3,000 block of Deer Trail Lane. Several engines, a bulldozer, water tender and the ODF Type 2 and 3 helicopters responded. Fire crews attacked the fire aggressively and put it out quickly.

“Between the time that it was reported and when crews got on scene and actually had it stopped, it was about 35 minutes. ODF sent resources from engines to a bulldozer to our water tender and 2 helicopters. We had resources from Jackson County Fire District 5 on scene, as well,” said ODF Southwest Oregon District PIO, Natalie Weber.

The fire was initially reported to be about an acre, but after the perimeter was GPS mapped, it’s now listed as half an acre. Firefighters are on scene continuing mop up efforts. The cause is under investigation.

