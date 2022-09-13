New survey says 92% of Southern Oregonians want homelessness addressed

Around 400 people from five different counties in Southern Oregon were surveyed.
The poll shows 69% of respondents see a homeless person every day.
88% said they see a homeless person at least two or three times a week.
AllCare VP of Health Policy Josh Balloch said, “the public believes that local governments need to engage inside of finding the solutions for this. 92% of people with 73% of people saying it is incredibly important.”
When asked about solutions, 36% of respondents said their first choice would be to provide mental illness and substance abuse counseling.
About 35% suggested providing direct housing or subsidized affordable housing.