New survey says 92% of Southern Oregonians want homelessness addressed

Posted by Derek Strom September 13, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A new survey from AllCare Health says over 91% of Southern Oregonians believe homelessness needs to be addressed.

Around 400 people from five different counties in Southern Oregon were surveyed.

The poll shows 69% of respondents see a homeless person every day.

88% said they see a homeless person at least two or three times a week.

AllCare VP of Health Policy Josh Balloch said, “the public believes that local governments need to engage inside of finding the solutions for this. 92% of people with 73% of people saying it is incredibly important.”

When asked about solutions, 36% of respondents said their first choice would be to provide mental illness and substance abuse counseling.

About 35% suggested providing direct housing or subsidized affordable housing.

Derek Strom
