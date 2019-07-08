New Table Rock Road stop light set to turn tomorrow

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Drivers will need to be aware of a new stop light if they’re driving on Table Rock Road starting Tuesday.
Jackson County Roads will be turning on the four-way stoplight at the intersection of East Gregory, West Gregory and Table Rock Road.
According to the department, there have been a lot of crashes at that intersection. The hope is this new signal will help to improve the safety of that area for drivers and pedestrians.
