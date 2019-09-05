New trailer program to help mitigate wildfire vulnerability

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Fire District 3 is introducing a new fuel reduction trailer program to help keep you and your family safe at home.
Firefighters said creating a defensible space around your home is one of the most effective ways to protect it from wildfires.
“We still have the temperatures and the dry fuels out in our community, we need to be extra vigilant,” Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3 said.
The trailer is available free of charge to people living in fire district three service area. A wildfire home assessment must be completed on the property before requesting the trailer.
“We’re looking for a really healthy defensible space and that’s typically the first 30 feet from the furthest extension of your home and out. You don’t want the brush and the juniper and the dry leaves and vegetation around the base of your home. You want that completely removed,” Blakely said.
If you’re eligible, Fire District 3 will drop off the trailer. Once the trailer is loaded by the resident, it will be picked up and dumped free of charge.
Items allowed in the trailer include tree limbs and branches up to 9 inches in diameter, shrubs, tree clippings, leaves, and pine needles.
“A lot of people can do the very small things without contracting anything out, and then as the restrictions start to lift, they can do some more of that rigorous type of work,” Blakely said.
To find out more information about the program, call them at 541-826-7100.
