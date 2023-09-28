New video shows proposed wildlife crossing bridge over I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A new video shows what could be the future of I-5 near the California Oregon border – and it’s looking green.

The Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition released a new video showing the proposed wildlife crossing near milepost 2 at the Mariposa Reserve.

Officials say this project will look to make the road safer for both drivers and wildlife.

“The conservationists are in support because of wildlife issues,” said Amy Amhrein with SOWCC. “People who are concerned about the wildlife vehicle collision are fully in support of this because we are improving safety, lowering collisions.”

Oregon Department of Transportation says it is currently waiting to find out whether the project was approved for funding from the federal government.

If approved, construction could begin as early as 2025.

