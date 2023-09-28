U.S. Forest Service finishes burn scar assessment on Happy Camp Complex

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – As the Happy Camp Complex winds down, an assessment is being done on the burn scar area.

The U.S. Forest Service’s “burned area emergency response,” or BAER team, recently completed their assessment of the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County.

They’re job is to take a look at the vulnerability of the burned landscape to things like landslides from storm events.

They also bring in specialists to determine other values at risk like animals, road infrastructure and fisheries.

“As it turns out, this was a pretty good fire, from a fire perspective,” Happy Camp Complex BAER team leader Kendal Young said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of high burn severity across this landscape, I think in the end it will turn out to be looked upon as a very good burn.”

It took the BAER team 10 days to complete their assessment of the Happy Camp Complex.

Compared to the McKinney fire, Young said this fire did*not burn nearly as hot, as this fire had smaller pockets of high or moderate burn.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.