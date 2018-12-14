New White House Chief of Staff named

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has announced the next White House Chief of Staff.
There was intrigue surrounding the announcement that John Kelly would be departing the important position, one of the most coveted jobs in Washington. Kelly—Trump’s third chief of staff in less than two years—repeatedly clashed with his boss, helping to create rumors his departure was imminent.
On Friday, December 14, President Trump announced his pick. He tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinctions. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!.”
The stakes for the next chief of staff couldn’t be higher, with Democrats set to take over the house in January. They’re expected put the White House under the microscope as the president faces mounting pressure from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York.