Home
Fire victim reflects on 1 year anniversary of Almeda Fire

Fire victim reflects on 1 year anniversary of Almeda Fire

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — A single mom who lost her home in the Almeda Fire was given a temporary home on wheels. The Phoenix-Talent School District provided it last December.

Christy Brooks has been living in the trailer with her two daughters, 12-year-old Jordan and 6-year-old Alissa since then.

RELATED: Family displaced by Almeda Fire receives new home, just in time for Christmas

Brooks says she’s been searching for permanent housing, but housing remains scarce and expensive.

“I don’t think any of us would be where we’re at if it wasn’t for the school district, the City of Phoenix, and the City of Talent. We’re out here biding our time till we can find something, hopefully in town, would be a blessing,” Brooks said.

She says she’s on a waitlist with the school district to find more permanent housing.

The Phoenix-Talent School District says it provided 21 trailers for families in the district who lost their homes last September.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »