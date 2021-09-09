Fire victim reflects on 1 year anniversary of Almeda Fire

Christy Brooks has been living in the trailer with her two daughters, 12-year-old Jordan and 6-year-old Alissa since then.
RELATED: Family displaced by Almeda Fire receives new home, just in time for Christmas
Brooks says she’s been searching for permanent housing, but housing remains scarce and expensive.
“I don’t think any of us would be where we’re at if it wasn’t for the school district, the City of Phoenix, and the City of Talent. We’re out here biding our time till we can find something, hopefully in town, would be a blessing,” Brooks said.
She says she’s on a waitlist with the school district to find more permanent housing.
The Phoenix-Talent School District says it provided 21 trailers for families in the district who lost their homes last September.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.