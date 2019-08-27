New wildfire starts near Applegate

APPLEGATE, Ore. – A new fire started in the Applegate Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on August 27, multiple fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Highway 238 about 6.5 miles east of Applegate.
The Gyda Fire was first reported to be about 10 acres. It was an estimated 30 acres by 4:45 p.m
The public was warned to avoid the area as multiple resources were dispatched to the area including engines, a bulldozer, water tender, a helitack crew, a type 2 helicopter and an air attack platform.
ODOT issued the following advisory at 4:38 p.m.: “Oregon 238 (Jacksonville Highway) MP 23.17 @ Gyda Lane: Highway is closed due to grass fire. ODOT en route to assist with traffic control. Avoid the area.” ODOT added there is no detour.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This a breaking news story. Check back for updates.