New year comes with new fees, taxes for Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. – As of January 1, 2020, Oregonians will have more taxes and fees to deal with.
Now, Oregonians with a phone will pay 25¢ cents more a month to pay for 9-1-1 phone service. That brings the total fee to $1. It’s been 75¢ a month since 1995.
The Oregon Legislature approved the fee increase during its last session.
The fee applies to cell phones, landlines, internet-based phone lines and prepaid phone minutes.
Phone companies collect it on behalf of the Oregon Department of Revenue, which says the fee covers about 25% of the cost to operate 9-1-1 call centers in the state.
In addition to the phone fees, filling up at the pump is getting more expensive.
At midnight, the gas tax went up by 2¢, bringing the total state tax to 36¢ per gallon.
By 2024 it will be 40¢ per gallon, that’s not including any additional federal or local taxes.