Netanyahu seeking immunity from corruption charges

JERUSALEM (NBC) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he will seek immunity from corruption charges.
In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu repeated his claim that he is the victim of an unfair conspiracy. He said he wants to invoke a law that would protect him from prosecution while he remains in office.
The announcement likely delays any trial until after March elections. He hopes the vote will give him a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.
Netanyahu was indicted last month on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The charges came after he failed to assemble a governing majority following back-to-back elections this year.
Netanyahu will get a third chance at holding on to his office in March, after winning a party primary last week.