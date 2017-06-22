Newport police arrest man for sex crimes

Newport, Ore. – A man who served as a special education assistant at Newport High School was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.
Newport police said they originally began investigating 61-year-old Douglas Curry in January 2015 after he was seen exiting a locked storage closed with a 14-year-old female student.
Due to the limited information gathered, the investigation remained open and no charges were filed.
According to the Newport Police Department, in May 2017 the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Curry for an unrelated sexual assault case involving a minor.
The sheriff’s office worked with Newport police to identify additional evidence related to the 2015 case.
On June 15, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued for Curry. Five days later, Curry was taken into custody without incident at his home on Yasek Loop in Toledo.
Curry is now behind bars at the Lincoln County Jail, charged with rape, sodomy and sex abuse.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Lance Cummings, 541-574-3348.