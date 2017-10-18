No injuries reported in Josephine County officer-involved shooting

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Police fired shots at a man who brandished a weapon following a short pursuit in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said at about 10:57 on the morning of October 18, a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective were in the Wolf Creek are when they tried to stop a suspected stolen Ford F-450 pickup truck.
When the driver of the truck failed to stop, a short pursued began. At some point, the vehicle became disabled. The driver, identified by 43-year-old Wolf Creek resident Judd Amin Sansaver, brandished a weapon. At least one of the officers shot at Sansaver, who was apprehended after a short struggle. OSP said Sansaver and the deputies were uninjured.
Sansaver was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to elude with a motor vehicle.
Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.
No further information about the officer-involved shooting was made available by police.