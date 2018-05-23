Nonprofit gives gift to Eagle Point Angels’ parents

Eagle Point, Ore. – Memorography also created images of each of the girls with angel wings, and they have since made their way across social media…
When Compassion Highway Project director, Melissa Mayne, saw them, she says she knew the parents should have them. Her organization is asking for community donations to print out a large photo for each family.
“It was such a beautiful way to honor them and I thought that each parent should get that picture of their daughter represented that way, I thought it was beautiful,” Mayne said.
If you want to donate, you can visit the “Compassion Highway Project” Facebook page.
