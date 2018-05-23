Grants Pass Schools push to update security measures

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board is trying to figure out its next steps after a bond measure focused on both school renovations and improved security failed this month.
Even without that money coming in, the district is looking at adding a marshal at every school. These marshals are retired officers who are trained in gun safety and carry firearms. Currently, they are splitting their time between the schools.
The district would also like to upgrade their security monitors and put in automatic locking doors for each school.
“So, we’ll be talking with the school board about what are our next steps as far as being able to do some of those more pricey items when it comes to safety and security,” Business & Finance Director, Sherry Ely said.
The district believes their next best option at funding these changes is to ask for them in next year’s school budget. It’s not expecting to receive all the money it needs, so officials will have to prioritize the most necessary security changes, and look at implementing all of them over several years.
The school district will present their budget to the school board on June 5th.
