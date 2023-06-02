Normal fire weather patterns predicted for Southern Oregon

With the start of fire season today, fire weather is a hot topic.

This year, climatologists say much of the West Coast has seen unusual weather.

California right now is seeing a below normal fire threat because of its abnormally wet weather. Meanwhile, much of the Northwest has been warm and dry… Leading to predictions of a more active fire season than normal.

John Abatzoglou, a climatologist at UC Merced, says Southern Oregon is right in the middle of the two extremes.

“Things could go either way,” he said. “I think the things that we have going for us in Southern Oregon are that the snowpack was above normal and that will tend to reduce the potential for fires.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center’s wildland fire forecast, Jackson and Josephine Counties are expected to remain under normal fire potential for the months of June and July.

Abatzoglou said residents can take proactive measures by ensuring you have a go-bag ready in case you need to evacuate quick.

He also mentioned to stay informed about the latest weather forecast for your area and keep an eye out for any red flag warnings.

