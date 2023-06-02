Suspect in custody after high-speed crash in Medford

Posted by Jenna King June 1, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase that led to a frightening crash in Medford. The accident happened at Table Rock Road at the intersection of Merriman Road, closing the southbound lanes.

Medford Police say a truck was pulled over for a traffic stop, but then took off at a high rate of speed, eluding police. That’s when the driver crashed into the white vehicle, head-on.

Police say three people were injured, two passengers in the truck and the driver of the white car. The injuries don’t appear to be serious but they were taken to the hospital according to police.

The suspect was later identified as Daniel Silva Ledezma led on foot. Hours later, police say he was taken into custody.

The homeowner says the suspect opened their garage door escaping through their backyard.

Medford Police are still advising people to use an alternate route, as the road remains closed.

