North Korea launches 23 missiles as tensions escalate

SEOUL, South Korea (CNN) – Tensions are rising on the Korean peninsula after both North and South Korea traded a volley of missiles.

South Korean officials say the North fired at least 23 missiles early Wednesday and around 100 artillery shots. Seoul responded with three air-to-surface missiles of its own.

It used to be pretty rare that South Korea would respond militarily because the previous president, President Moon, was all about making peace. This new president, President Yoon, is very hawkish when it comes to North Korea. With the United States on their side, they have been very quick to respond. So they fired three air-to-surface missiles and precision bombing exercises.

Those missiles actually hit close to North Korean territorial waters. So it’s really a back-and-forth escalation.

This is all on the heels of the Atomic Energy Agency head warning just last week about a nuclear test coming up.

The two defense chiefs from South Korea and the U.S. will be meeting at the Pentagon Thursday, and they certainly have a lot to talk about.