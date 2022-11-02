Woman reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman who went missing in Josephine County.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Courtney Elizabeth Brion was reported missing by her mother on November 1, 2022.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen around the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue about four days before she disappeared. She may have traveled with a male friend to the Cave Junction area, deputies said.

Brion is described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her hair may be dyed red.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 22002403.