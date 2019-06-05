North Korea state media says agreements with U.S. could be at risk

PYONGYANG, North Korea – North Korea warned the United States that agreements made between the two countries’ leaders in Singapore last year could be at risk, blaming the United States for undue pressure to denuclearize.
According to a foreign ministry statement carried by the North’s state-run television, the government says “there is a limit to our patience.”
The statement said last year’s agreement could be at risk if the United States does not drop its policy of quote “only insisting on our unilateral surrender of nuclear weapons”.
KRT news reader said the following, translated into English: “However, it is regrettable to see that the United States has become ever more undisguised during the past year in its scheme to annihilate us by force while deliberately turning its face away from the implementation of North Korea-U.S. joint agreement and only insisting on our unilateral surrender of nuclear weapons.”