Home invasion robbery suspects arrested in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested in connection with a reported home invasion robbery south of Klamath Falls.
Investigators said just before 8:00 on the morning of June 5, a person living on Vincent Drive called 911 saying two men robbed him at gunpoint just before he called.
The victim told dispatchers the unknown men displayed a handgun and knocked on his front door. They reportedly demanded money and forced the victim to the floor until they left.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was able to provide a description of the two men as they drove away.
Just a few minutes after the reported robbery, an Oregon State Police trooper saw a vehicle that matched the victim’s description. The trooper stopped the vehicle and held the occupants, later identified as Lalan Nix and Darwin Hutchings, at gunpoint until other units could arrive.
An airsoft handgun was found in the vehicle along with several hundred dollars in cash allegedly stolen from the victim, investigators said.
Nix and Hutchings were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges, including robbery, burglary, menacing, theft, and harassment.