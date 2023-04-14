North Medford High School senior earns prestigious scholarship

MEDFORD, Ore. – A North Medford High School student won a scholarship to the University of Oregon.

STAMPS is a prestigious scholarship for undergraduate students for outstanding future college freshman.

This year Ilsi Lopez of North Medford High School was chosen from a pool of 1100 applicants.

“I feel super proud, I did a lot of reciting, I did a lot of researching on the school on the program, I have been pushing myself since the freshman year, getting those volunteer hour, getting those experience. I feel super proud of myself.”, said Ilsi Lopez.

Only 10 students receive this scholarship and only 5 are Oregon residents.

She will receive approximately $1,35,000 for school over 4 years.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.