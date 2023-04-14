A movie night and a prom dress sale at Crater High School

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Cater High School’s Drama Department will host a prom dress sale.

The event is in collaboration with the Threads Of Hope organization and will be at the Performing Arts Center at the school next Thursday.

The dresses have been donated by community members to the theatre closet and are usually offered to students in need.

But due to the pandemic, there have been fewer plays, leaving more dresses for all students.

“They end up being like wedding dresses where they end up being worn once and then its kind of it. Thats always a bummer because they are such beautiful dresses. they really deserve more than just one big event. These dresses will be sold for 5 to 20 dollars.”, said, Casey Parrott.

The sale will start at 4 next Thursday, followed by a movie night, screening The Prom at 6.

The tickets for the movie will be sold separately for $5 or free, if you end up purchasing a dress.

