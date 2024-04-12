Northern California dispatcher accused of embezzling funds for kids in need

PLUMAS COUNTY, Cal. – A sheriff’s dispatcher is facing embezzlement charges after reportedly stealing $20,000 some of which was meant to purchase Christmas gifts for local children in need. According to the Plumas County DA, 39-year-old Cassandra Beth Lavley, of Quincy, was arrested Friday. Lavley is accused of using her position as Treasurer/Secretary of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employee’s Association to embezzle funds during 2022 and 2023.

The investigation into Lavley alleges she embezzled over $20,000 from the association’s “General Account” and the “Needy Kids Account”. It also indicates she reportedly spent the money on concerts, designer clothing, furniture, televisions, a mattress, alcohol, and food.

Plumas County DA David Hollister thanked the Sheriff’s Association, who reported Lavley.

“The defendant has been both a co-worker and friend to many in the Sheriff’s Office,” David Hollister said. “Despite this connection, once it was discovered the defendant was embezzling from Association accounts, especially the ‘Needy Kids Account,’ Sheriff employees promptly reported the crime and have been cooperative, forthcoming and diligent during the investigation. While this theft is more than unfortunate, the response by members of the Sheriff’s Office makes clear the value they place on their oath, the rule of law and their responsibility to the community they serve is paramount. Recent events within Plumas County’s government have demonstrated while such a necessary response is expected, it, unfortunately, is not always the case.”

Lavley faces three felony charges; two counts of embezzlement and one count of fraudulent alteration of books.

Bail is set at $50,000 and is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Read the full complaint and statement of probably cause here.

