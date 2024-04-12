Medford Cracker Barrel closes permanently

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Cracker Barrel is closed permanently.

A recorded greeting when calling the Center Drive location confirms the permanent closure of the country-themed restaurant in South Medford. The recording also directs people to the chain’s website, saying there are more than 660 locations across the U.S.

The Medford location was the last Cracker Barrel in Oregon.

NBC5 reported last year that locations in Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend closed permanently, citing the pandemic’s impact on business as reasons for those closures.

It is unclear why the location in Medford has closed its doors for good.

