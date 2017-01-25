Northern California inmates escape custody

Klamath, Cal.- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is looking for two minimum-security inmates who walked away from the Alder Conservation Camp in Klamath.
Eddy Edwards, 47, and Brian Schueren, 27, were reported missing from the Del Norte County facility Tuesday after they were unable to be accounted for at a security check. Edwards and Schueren were last seen at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Both men were assigned as firefighters at the camp, which houses approximately, 110 minimum security inmates. CDCR, Cal Fire and several law enforcement officers are searching for the pair.
Edwards is 5’8″ and about 165 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. He is serving a six-year sentence for criminal threat and DUII. He was scheduled for parole in 2019.
Schueren is 5’10” and about 185 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He is serving a four-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled for parole in 2020.
Anyone who sees the inmates are asked to call 911.