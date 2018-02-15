Northern California man no longer facing murder charges

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. – For now, charges have been dropped against a Northern California man who police say shot and killed his 40-year-old son.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said the shooting happened at a residence in the 1000 block of Barkhouse Creek Road at about 8:00 Monday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Henry Mortensen dead of a gunshot to his chest.
Police said at the time–Mortensen’s 70-year-old father–Stanley had called the sheriff’s office earlier in the day, claiming he was having problems with his son. “His statements indicated that they had kind of an ongoing rocky relationship and they were having some problems getting along,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.
Sheriff Lopey said the son and father lived with each other on and off. He also said there are some indications Stanley Mortensen was afraid of Henry, who had run-ins with the law in the past.
On February 15, Sheriff Lopey said based on the evidence recovered at the scene, murder charges against Stanley Mortensen were dropped. He said it appears to be a case of self-defense.
The investigation is ongoing. New charges could be added pending the results of an autopsy.