Northern lights could be visible for parts of Oregon

(CNN) Millions of people across large parts of the U.S. and Canada could see quite a show in the sky this weekend.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a large solar flare erupted Thursday. That could result in a strong geomagnetic storm, causing aurora borealis to be visible across the U.S. and Europe Saturday and Sunday.
Scientists at the University of Alaska said, weather permitting, the northern lights could be visible from Portland, Oregon to New York City.
It may also be visible on the horizon in places as far south as Carson City, Nevada, Oklahoma City and Raleigh, North Carolina.
NOAA says the geomagnetic storm could also cause voltage irregularities and false alarms on some devices.