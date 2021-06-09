Number of fires in Douglas County above average this year

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The number of fires reported in Douglas County this year is far above average, firefighters say.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said on Tuesday night, crews responded to a small grass fire along Tiller Trail Highway. While the slow-moving Green Springs Fire was kept to under a half-acre in size, forest managers noted it was the 46th wildland fire they responded to this year.
Since January, numerous fires burned more than 315 acres. According to the DFPA, the 10-year average for the same period is 15 fires burning 85 acres.
In Douglas County, fire season started on May 28. For a full list of DFPA’s public use restrictions, visit https://www.dfpa.net/public-fire-restrictions.