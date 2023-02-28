Numerous school districts closed Tuesday due to weather

Posted by Newsroom Staff February 28, 2023

SOUTHERN OREGON – There are some school closures and delays Tuesday morning.

Sutherlin School District and Dunsmuir High School are on two-hour delays.

And there are a lot of closures Tuesday morning:

  • Medford School District
  • Ashland School District
  • Grants Pass School District 7
  • Central Point School District 6
  • Rogue River School District
  • Phoenix-Talent School District
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Butte Falls Charter School
  • Prospect Charter School
  • Eagle Point School District 9
  • Oregon Institute of Technology campus in Klamath Falls
Tags:
Skip to content