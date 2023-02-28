Numerous school districts closed Tuesday due to weather

SOUTHERN OREGON – There are some school closures and delays Tuesday morning.
Sutherlin School District and Dunsmuir High School are on two-hour delays.
And there are a lot of closures Tuesday morning:
- Medford School District
- Ashland School District
- Grants Pass School District 7
- Central Point School District 6
- Rogue River School District
- Phoenix-Talent School District
- Three Rivers School District
- Butte Falls Charter School
- Prospect Charter School
- Eagle Point School District 9
- Oregon Institute of Technology campus in Klamath Falls