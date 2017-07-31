NWS: Smoke coupled with excessive heat could create issues

Medford, Ore. – Forecasters are expecting above-average temperatures across southern Oregon and northern California this week. With several wildfires still burning in the area, experts say smoke combined with excessive heat could create breathing problems for sensitive groups of people.
While the fires burning in Oregon continue to increase in size, including the 2,877-acre Chetco Bar Fire, smoke activity has been kept away from most communities, according to officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
However, a Monday morning inversion over the fires is expected to break up and create visible smoke around Cave Junction, Gold Beach and Brookings.
Ashland and Medford may see smoke into Monday afternoon and evening, according to Oregon Smoke Information.
For the latest air quality information, click here: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/