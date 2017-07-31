Home
Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director

Washington, D.C. – After serving as White House Communications Director for less than two weeks, Anthony Scaramucci is out, according to NBC News.

The departure is just the latest in a series of Trump administration shakeups with new Chief of Staff John Kelly’s swearing-in Monday after Reince Priebus’ departure from the position last week.

Kelly, a retired Marine general, was tasked with bringing order to a leaky West Wing following weeks of staff shakeups and legislative setbacks tied to President Trump’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

