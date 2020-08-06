NY attorney general tries to dissolve the NRA

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Attorney General Letitia James says she’s moving to dissolve the National Rifle Association.
She claims the group’s leaders spent cash reserves on personal items and violated tax laws by falsely claiming non-profit status.
She says NRA executives funneled millions of dollars into their own pockets and paid off family, friends and favored vendors.
The group, which has five million members and calls itself a charity, lost more than $63 million in three years.
James said Thursday, “Just a few minutes ago, my office filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association to dissolve the organization in its entirety for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission.”
The lawsuit marks an ambitious attempt by James, a Democrat, to end one of the nation’s most influential interest groups in Republican politics.
It also asks the court to force long-time exec Wayne LaPierre and other execs to make full restitution.
NRA President Carolyn Meadows called the lawsuit a baseless, premeditated attack on the group and said the announcement and filing are politically motivated.