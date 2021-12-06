NYC expands vaccine mandate for private-sector emmployees

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday the city is expanding its “Key to NYC” program.

The program requires all workers and customers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues to show proof of vaccination.

The program will now require everyone 12 years and older to have two doses of vaccine.

Also under the measures announced Monday is that private-sector workers will need to be vaccinated.

“For all private-sector employers in New York City, it is time,” Mayor de Blasio said. “Look, this is how we put health and safety first by ensuring there is a vaccine mandate that reaches everyone universally in the private sector. A lot of folks in the private sector have said to me they believe in vaccination but they’re not quite sure how they can do it themselves. Well, we’re going to do it. We’re going to do this so every employer is on a level playing field one universal standard starting December 27th.”

So far, nearly 90% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.