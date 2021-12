PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (CNN) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7th, 1941, Japan attacked the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, destroying more than half of the fleet of aircraft and damaging all eight battleships.

Some 2,400 service members and civilians were killed. About half were on the U.S.S. Arizona. More than 1,100 people were injured.

One day later, on December 8th, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan and officially entered World War II.