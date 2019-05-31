ODF announces June 1st as start to 2019 fire season

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fire season in Jackson and Josephine Counties will begin this Saturday, June 1st.
Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon says the fire danger level will be “low” and the industrial fire precaution level, or IFPL, will be “one.”
“It’s getting to the point where we’re having more sun in the forecast and we’ve been having thunderstorms, a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, and these are just factors that helped us determine this would be a good time to start fire season,” said Natalie Weber, ODF.
Lands affected include state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management forestlands in Jackson and Josephine counties.
That means, in those areas, several acts will be prohibited including debris and barrel burning, tracer ammunition and exploding targets, smoking in areas of dry vegetation and much more.
