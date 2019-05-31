Home
New treatment center for women opens in Medford

New treatment center for women opens in Medford

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new treatment program geared towards women opened in Medford today.

The Reddy House Residential Treatment program is run by the Addiction Recovery Center. It allows women and new mothers to receive treatment for substance use disorders in a home-like environment, something the ARC CEO says is beneficial to the ultimate success of the program.

“We want this to be like a home and they’ll be learning a lot of life skills while they’re learning about their disease,” CEO, Lori Paris said. “A lot of women coming into treatment don’t believe they deserve this, they do.”

The new center can hold about 14 women, and all the spots have already been filled. They say these women could be living at the center for up to six months. The treatment center is scheduled to open this Monday, June 3rd.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »