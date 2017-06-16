ODF Firefighter receives state award for leadership

Jackson County, Ore.- A southern Oregon firefighter was recognized in Salem this week for his work keeping the public safe.
Tyler Averyt is a wildland firefighter and the Firewise Coordinator for Josephine County, which means he and his team help homeowners keep their property safe in case of a fire using techniques including defensible space and fuels reduction.
Thursday, he was awarded Oregon Department of Forestry’s 2016 Seasonal Firefighter Leadership Award.
“It’s an honor, but I’m just a little piece of the puzzle,” Averyt said. “It takes all of us over here at ODF to do what we do.
Averyt is a 12 year veteran of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
“The comamraderie is the best part, no words can really describe it,” Averyt said. “We are a team through and through. Every day is different and comes with a new challenge, and as a team we overcome those challenges together. It’s rewarding to see the impact we can have on our local community.”