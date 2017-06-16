President Trump tweets confirmation he’s under investigation

Washington, D.C.- President Donald Trump sent a tweet Friday appearing to confirm he’s under investigation as part of the probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.
“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” the president wrote in his tweet.
In another tweet earlier Friday, Trump wrote, “After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!”
It’s unclear whether the president’s comment confirming he was under investigation was based on direct knowledge or media reports that special prosecutor, and former FBI Director, Robert Mueller is examining whether the president obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey last month.
The White House has directed questions to outside legal counsel.
Friday’s tweets are the latest in a week of angry social media responses by the president over a report by The Washington Post that Mueller was looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
“Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” he tweeted.
“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump wrote in his first tweet. “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA.”